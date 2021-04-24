China commissions latest strategic nuclear submarine, first amphibious assault ship, 10,000-ton destroyer on one day

Published: Apr 24, 2021 06:54 PMChinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the commissioning ceremony of three naval vessels, the Changzheng-18, the Dalian, and the Hainan.The vessels were delivered to the People's Liberation Army Navy and placed on active service Friday at a naval port in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province.Chinese military experts said the Changzheng-18 is the latest type of strategic nuclear submarine, the Hainan the first Type 075 amphibious assault ship, and the Dalian a Type 055 large destroyer.They noted it is the first time for the country's top commander to commission three large main battle vessels at the same time. They represent the highest level of informatization and digitalization of the navy's equipment, ranking among the world's best.It is also the first time that three new vessels were put into service on the same day. They are three new large vessels of different types, including two surface vessels each with a displacement of more than 10,000 tons, they said.It shows that China's national defense science and technology has had earth-shaking changes and leads the world. So far, no other countries have put three different types of large main warships into service at one time, except China.At the same time, it also suggests that the navy officers and soldiers have finished learning, training and testing the equipment of new ships. It demonstrates the "China speed" in all aspects of research, development, production and control of new equipment.More importantly, experts pointed out that it is also the first time for the South China Sea Fleet to receive three large surface and underwater main battle equipment the same day, which highlights China's determination to manage the South China Sea.Especially amid the current complex international environment, the deployment of the new sea craft further strengthens the PLA's ability to safeguard national territory and territorial sea sovereignty, experts said.