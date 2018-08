China closing the satellite imagery capability gap

China launched the Gaofen 11 optical remote-sensing satellite from a Long March 4B rocket on 31 July. (Via Chinanews.com)

- IHS Jane's Defence Weekly14 August 2018A Chinese Earth-observation satellite launched on 31 July from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre may be capable of achieving ground-image resolution of 10 cm or less. If confirmed, this would give China a satellite-imaging capability second only to the United States and possibly comparable to the maximum resolution provided by US imaging satellites.China's state-owned Xinhua news agency reported that the Gaofen 11 satellite is an "optical remote-sensing satellite" that was carried aloft by a Long March 4B rocket "as part of the country's high-resolution Earth observation project". An article in the, the news outlet of China's Ministry of Science and Technology, noted that the satellite's ground resolution was "at the sub-metre level".Source: https://www.janes.com/article/82366/china-closing-the-satellite-imagery-capability-gap