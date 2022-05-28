China closes airspace for Boeing and Airbus aircraft of Russian airlines ​

Those air carriers that could not provide the Chinese side with data on deregistration of aircraft abroad ​

According to RBC, China has closed its airspace to Boeing and Airbus aircraft of Russian air carriers registered in two jurisdictions. This was reported by Global Link Logistics with reference to the Chinese aviation authorities, and the logistics operator Optimalog added that it had received information about the cancellation of all flights of Aviastar Tu and iFly from China.One of RBC's sources explains the ban by the fact that in May, the Chinese aviation authorities asked all airlines (not only Russian ones) to update electronic dossiers that contain data on aircraft, airline owners, and ground handling contracts. Requesting such portfolios is a standard procedure, the source points out, but China has recently made adjustments to it.Russian carriers flying to China have updated the information. But the Chinese authorities have requested confirmation that the imported aircraft of Russian companies have been officially de-registered abroad. They could not provide such documents. Therefore, the Chinese aviation authorities, observing international aviation legislation, refused to fly on such aircraft.According to the source, other countries are also presenting requirements for the “cleanliness” of aircraft in terms of registration. As an example, the interlocutor cited Turkey, which denies permission to fly to this country or through its airspace to “dual-registration” aircraft (aircraft compulsorily registered in Russia).Another interlocutor of RBC in the Russian airline confirmed that without a certificate of deregistration, aircraft are not allowed to fly to China.