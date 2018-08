2018-08-29 17:48 GMT+8Defending champion China was crowned title in Artistic Swimming Women's Teams Technical Routine at the Asian Games on Wednesday in Jakarta, claiming 100th gold at the games.The team retained the artistic swimming title for the fourth time after topping both the technical routine and free routine at Asian Games.China finished on top with The Beautiful Baikal in the technical routine and continued their lead in the free routine, winning a total of 186.9395 points for the title.Japan snatched the silver with 182.8690 points and the DPRK came third with 170.8475.China won the team event in artistic swimming at all previous Asian Games and swept all eight gold medals on offer of the sport since 2006.