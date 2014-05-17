China Civil Aviation Industry, Technology, Infrastructure: News & Discussions

15 new passenger airlines to launch in China. Though small in size, they will rattle the status quo





In China 15 new passenger airlines intend to launch over a year



Of the 15 new airlines launching, four airline groups will continue to dominate



Air China,

China Eastern,

China Southern and

HNA, according to OAG data.

Start-ups have a targeted impact on specific routes. With time, the impact will grow, worrying the big carriers



The low-cost model is likely the end game. When and how remain the questions

Government reforms are making start-up and low-cost environment more sustainable. But work remains

Outlook: start-up victories will be small, but are important steps