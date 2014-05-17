China Civil Aviation Industry, Technology, Infrastructure: News & Discussions

China-Made C919 Expected to Enter Final Assembly in H2 2014 (WCARN.com, May 15) On May 15, the main section for the first forward fuselage of China's large aircraft COMAC C919 rolled off the assembly line at Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., marking the completion of all fuselage parts and beginning of the delivery. It is learnt that the aircraft's forward fuselage, mid-after fuselage, nose, mid fuselage, vertical tail and other parts will be delivered in next few months successively, and the first C919 aircraft is expected to enter the assembly line in the second half of this year. The main section of COMAC C919 forward fuselage, a tubular section consisting of covering, cabin ports, cabin floors, and lifters, includes forward compartment, forward cargo compartment and reticulating fin compartment involving 1,600 components and 1,900 fixtures. The section initially employs the third generation lithium-aluminum alloy section, which can improve the material properties of the aircraft structure, and lighten the plane as well. In the research and development of C919's forward fuselage, COMAC actively took reformation, established a combined team for technology, craft and manufacturing, conquered key technological difficulties and enhanced research efficiency. At present, the various auxiliary equipments for C919 aircraft have been installed and the primary units have entered into the phase of trial production, which laid a foundation for follow-up development of the project. link: China-Made C919 Expected to Enter Final Assembly in H2 2014