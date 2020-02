27 Feb 2020 01:43PM

Two staff members crossing an empty road as they deliver vegetables to a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Feb 20, 2020. (Photo: AFP/STR)SHANGHAI: A city in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the global coronavirus epidemic, will pay residents as much as 10,000 yuan (US$1,425.96) if they proactively report symptoms of the illness and it is confirmed after testing.Qianjiang, a city of around one million people located about 150km from the stricken provincial capital of Wuhan, has reported a total of 197 cases so far and is stepping up efforts to ensure its infected people are confined and treated.It is the latest of a number of regions to offer cash rewards to encourage members of the public to volunteer for medical checks.