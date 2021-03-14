China Chooses Sides In The Middle East

Oracle said: China is biggest importer of KSA oil.

China invests every where, even Chinese mobile phones factories are in India as well , they will do the same in KSA.

The choice for China to choose a "strategic" partner in middle east was no brainer. Yes they do buy Arab oil, Yes they do sell stuff to the Arabs. After all who does not like money but to have a "Strategic" partner means:Access to Iran's Independent oil and gas ( free from US influence)Access to world's largest OIL and Gas reserves (Iran holds world's largest oil and gas reserves combined (BOE)Access to Persian Gulf naval facilities of IranAccess to European and Russian markets via IranAccess to Europe via Pakistan, Iran, TurkeyAccess to 85 million virgin markets of IranAccess to most educated and cultured people of the region.so Yup...Iran is more than a one pony horse show for China. Choice was easy..timing was important for both partners.