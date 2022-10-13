What's new

China chip ban a US exercise in extreme self-harm

New US ban on chip-making equipment to China will ultimately do more harm than good. Image: Twitter


US President Joe Biden wants more advanced semiconductors produced in America. Image: Twitter

Hardest to gauge is China’s ability to work around US technological restrictions. Mainland China has 20 of the world’s 50 highest-ranked engineering schools – and more if Hong Kong is counted – and graduates seven times the American count of engineers each year. China can’t buy some American technology, but it can hire anyone it wants.

At worst, the damage to China’s economy is likely to be temporary, and the impact on its military capacity is likely to be minimal. But the impact of the incipient depression in the Western semiconductor industry may well do permanent harm.
NEW YORK – The Biden administration's unprecedented package of bans on chip and chip equipment sales to China announced on October 7 could not have come at a worse moment for the global semic…
