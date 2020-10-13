What's new

China CETC showcased it's swarm drone

IblinI

IblinI

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/china-wants-combine-swarm-weapons-and-armored-vehicles-168881

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...-military-south-sea-shark-swarm-a8387626.html

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zo...ing-swarms-of-small-drones-on-multiple-levels

@vi-va @Areesh @Brainsucker @Musings @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Pandora @LeGenD @masterchief_mirza @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @hussain0216 @Indos@Deino @Figaro @Fighting Falcon 01 @Pakistan Space Agency

The idea of AI swarm drone became a hot topic due to the recent conflict between Amernia and Azerbaijan, thus I believed this video from CETC is something noteworthy and deserved a separate thread.

The ground launch platform Mengshi are largely equiped in PLA quick reaction force, hoping to see the swarm drone intergrated with the ground force.
w640slw.jpg
 
peagle

peagle

Please enough is enough,

Stop scaring our poor Indian neighbours, their clothing is already soiled enough,
we don't want to smell more crap from that side.

:cheesy::rofl::rofl:
 
Pandora

Pandora

A swarm of kamikaze drone attacking armor and infantry would change the trends of battle field. Pakistan should seriously consider investing in Kamikaze drone to tackle Indians along LOC. Imagine these drones powered by AI launched from distance decimating enemy left an right.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

@PanzerKiel bhai
Is this something our Armed Forces looking into?
 
