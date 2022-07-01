What's new

‘China-centric bloc’: Why India doesn’t want Argentina and Iran to join BRICS grouping

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,082
-11
91,342
Country
China
Location
China

‘China-centric bloc’: Why India doesn’t want Argentina and Iran to join BRICS grouping​


Sources have told Hindustan Times that India is wary about the expansion of expanding Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) bloc. As per sources, India does not want new memberships to skew the 16-year-old bloc towards any particular power centre.

People aware of the matter said, "The Indian side is understood to be wary of the inclusion of new members who could gravitate towards a power centre and make the bloc more China-centric.

There are also concerns about possible moves to include countries such as Pakistan in the name of bringing in emerging economies." This comes after Argentina and Iran applied for membership of Brics just hours after the conclusion of the latest summit on June 24. However, there was no immediate response from Indian officials on this.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Daniel808
China Invites 13 Countries to 'BRICS Plus' Summit in Beijing !
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
3K
shayyman
shayyman
B
China tells Bangladesh to ‘reject Cold War mentality and bloc politics’
Replies
13
Views
487
Bilal9
Bilal9
jus_chillin
Biden to Begin New Asia-Pacific Economic Bloc With a Dozen Allies
Replies
0
Views
151
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
F-6 enthusiast
Bangladesh joins BRICS’ New Development Bank
Replies
0
Views
395
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
Shotgunner51
Argentina joins China’s Belt and Road initiative, eyes US$23 billion investment
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom