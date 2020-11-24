What's new

China Centre/CPEC Tower to be established in Lahore

China Centre/CPEC Tower to be established in Lahore

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

LAHORE: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) in a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar agreed with the proposal of constructing China Centre/CPEC Tower in Lahore apart from taking coordinated steps for the promotion of agricultural research especially the seed development. Both discussed the progress made on CPEC-related projects in Punjab. The CM disclosed that around 13000 acres of land will be utilized for seed development and other agricultural research purposes. The information desks will be set up in China Centre/CPEC Tower to provide necessary information to local investors about huge Chinese industrial sector under one roof, he said.

The CM emphasised that transparency and observance of rules should be ensured for the allotment of industrial plots. Similarly, full implementation on guiding principles be ensured for industrial development, he maintained.

The CM said feasible recommendations should be presented for the solution of problems of the industrialists. Regulations should be given final shape at the earliest for industrial development as the CPEC has given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, he added.

China Centre/CPEC Tower to be established in Lahore

