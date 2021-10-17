China central bank rebukes Evergrande, says ‘poor management’ led to crisis

They might be explaining themselves to a federal court. Evergrandes high yield bonds have tanked as well as the looming defaults on US denominated bonds, some angry US investors are going to be out of pocket and looking for answers.PWC have been a party to Evergrandes balance sheet manipulation. Avoiding write downs by reclassifying apartments meant for resale as investments is a clear violation of GAAP. Other property developers in China are likely to be exposed for similar practices, some of whom have probably used PWCs audit services.