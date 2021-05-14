What's new

China, Central Asia FMs' Meeting Focuses on Joint Fight against Pandemic, Boosting BRI Cooperation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,396
1
73,982
Country
China
Location
China
China, Central Asia FMs' Meeting Focuses on Joint Fight against Pandemic, Boosting BRI Cooperation
The foreign ministers of China and five Central Asian countries gathered in northwest China's Xi'an, a symbolic city once at the heart of the ancient Silk Road, on Wednesday to discuss the fight against COVID-19, and cooperation across a range of fields.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom