China, Central Asia FMs' Meeting Focuses on Joint Fight against Pandemic, Boosting BRI Cooperation
The foreign ministers of China and five Central Asian countries gathered in northwest China's Xi'an, a symbolic city once at the heart of the ancient Silk Road, on Wednesday to discuss the fight against COVID-19, and cooperation across a range of fields.
