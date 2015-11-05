China cementing global dominance of renewable energy and technology

China is leading the world in renewable energy, investing both domestically and internationally.

In Australia, China Light & Power struck a $1.1bn deal, buying power from wind and solar farms.

In Chile, Tianqi Lithium spent $2.5bn acquiring a 25% stake of a lithium miner and processor. (Lithium is essential for lithium batteries used in electric vehicles and home battery storage.)

In Germany, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd spend $1.6bn on a Waste to Energy development.

Five of the world’s six largest solar-module manufacturing firms



The largest wind-turbine manufacturer

The world’s largest lithium ion manufacturer

The world’s largest electricity utility

“At the moment China is leaving everyone behind and has a real first-mover and scale advantage, which will be exacerbated if countries such as the US, UK and Australia continue to apply the brakes to clean energy,” he said.



“The US is already slipping well behind China in the race to secure a larger share of the booming clean energy market. With the incoming administration talking up coal and gas, prospective domestic policy changes don’t bode well,” Buckley said.​

“We are still in a relatively early stage of the transition, so the next couple of years will be defining in terms of which countries gain the major slices of the market,” Buckley said.​

