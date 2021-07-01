What's new

China Celebrates Its Communist Party's Centennial With Spectacle

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

China Celebrates Its Communist Party's Centennial With Spectacle, Saber Rattling
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech Thursday during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

In a fiery speech at Tiananmen Square, Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping vowed to keep an iron grip on Hong Kong and to conquer Tiawan, and warned foreign forces against trying to bully China.
(Image credit: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 08:58:00
i really hope the Chinese government will treat the peoples of Hong Kong and Taiwan with a soft hand.
it would certainly help boost international respect.
 
China’s Xi pledges ‘reunification’ with Taiwan, drawing stern rebuke
While China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, Xi called for a process of "peaceful reunification."

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 07:31:03
i much welcome this stance by Xi, and i hope the Taiwanese will open up to negotiations with mainland China.


China declared officially malaria-free by WHO
The World Health Organization declared China officially malaria-free on Wednesday -- making it the first country in the Western Pacific region to eliminate the life-threatening disease in more than 30 years.

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 08:14:37
Congratulations, Chinese government. This is really a major achievement.
 
PeaceGen said:
Congratulations, Chinese government. This is really a major achievement.
For a supposedly communist country that has people committing suicide because for the very capitalist reason of losing money in the stock market what is there to congratulate ?
 
jamahir said:
For a supposedly communist country that has people committing suicide because for the very capitalist reason of losing money in the stock market what is there to congratulate ?
Freeing 1.4 billion people from malaria is a big deal bro..
 
