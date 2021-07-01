China Celebrates Its Communist Party's Centennial With Spectacle, Saber Rattling
i really hope the Chinese government will treat the peoples of Hong Kong and Taiwan with a soft hand.
it would certainly help boost international respect.
In a fiery speech at Tiananmen Square, Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping vowed to keep an iron grip on Hong Kong and to conquer Tiawan, and warned foreign forces against trying to bully China.
(Image credit: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)
