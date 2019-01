China’s car sales drop for sixth straight month with November’s 18 per cent decline a further sign of slowing economy

Annual figures for 2018 look set to show a first decline in at least two decades

BMW AG and Daimler AG have already warned about lower profits, while Jaguar Land Rover have been forced to temporarily close a factory

