China capable of launching cyber attacks against India: CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said Wednesday China is capable of launching cyber attacks against India and disrupting large amount of our systems. “Over years, a capability differential has come in (between India & China). China has invested a lot of funds to imbibe technology & they have a lead over us. We're evolving technologies to come at par but the biggest differential lies in the field of cyber,” Rawat said in an address at the Vivekananda International Foundation. “China is capable of launching cyber attacks & disrupting large amount of our systems. We've created a cyber agency within the armed forces to ensure the effect doesn't last long during cyber attack. We can overcome tech differences only if we integrate our 3 services' resources,” he added.