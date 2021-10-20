China can’t look to Singapore for a way to live with Covid-19, health economist says

Tai Hai Chen
Singapore’s approach to living with Covid-19 ‘not a useful model’ for China
The key to opening up is whether all countries have got transmission under control, she says.
Singapore’s “experiment” to live with the coronavirus – and its subsequent spike in infections – might not be a useful model for China as it considers whether to reopen its borders, a Chinese health researcher has said.
“This safety net protecting the health of 1.4 billion people did not come easily. We can’t let it go just like that,” Li Ling, from Peking University’s National School of Development, was quoted as saying by mainland news website Guancha.cn on Wednesday.
China has adopted a zero-tolerance strategy to combat the coronavirus, enforcing swift and sweeping lockdowns coupled with repeated mass testing of entire communities whenever clusters of cases emerge.