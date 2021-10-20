What's new

China can’t look to Singapore for a way to live with Covid-19, health economist says

www.scmp.com

Singapore’s approach to living with Covid-19 ‘not a useful model’ for China

The key to opening up is whether all countries have got transmission under control, she says.
  • Li Ling tells Chinese news site that the city state failed to contain cases when it eased restrictions
  • The key to opening up is whether all countries have got transmission under control, she says


Singapore’s “experiment” to live with the coronavirus – and its subsequent spike in infections – might not be a useful model for China as it considers whether to reopen its borders, a Chinese health researcher has said.
“This safety net protecting the health of 1.4 billion people did not come easily. We can’t let it go just like that,” Li Ling, from Peking University’s National School of Development, was quoted as saying by mainland news website Guancha.cn on Wednesday.
China has adopted a zero-tolerance strategy to combat the coronavirus, enforcing swift and sweeping lockdowns coupled with repeated mass testing of entire communities whenever clusters of cases emerge.
 
Those who did the right thing, in the end, become isolated.

Those who are failing, become the winners.


Actually, it's related to the end times prophecy about the disease and the people who are protected.
 
Menthol said:
Those who did the right thing, in the end, become isolated.

Those who are failing, become the winners.


Actually, it's related to the end times prophecy about the disease and the people who are protected.
I think, in the end, God and natural selection wins. You can't beat that. For humans and viruses are God's children. And those who oppose God will suffer the consequences.
 
China's policy is very simple, if there are only 10 or fewer cases in a city, check their action track within 14 days, track all exposed people and do PCR for them. If there are more than 10, the city will be blocked and PCR will be performed for all residents of the city. Seven consecutive rounds of PCR were performed within 14 days, if cases are found, add a round of PCR.
Tai Hai Chen said:
I think, in the end, God and natural selection wins. You can't beat that. For humans and viruses are God's children. And those who oppose God will suffer the consequences.
China will achieve mass immunization through vaccines. Let's see who the losers are.
 
