The Education Department of the Inner Mongolia of China has announced that all primary and secondary schools in the region will adopt a so-called bilingual teaching model for the new school year starting Sept. 1, meaning that all three subjects - language, history and Political Thoughts - will be taught in Mandarin Chinese and traditional Mongolian will be abandoned. The move triggered a strong reaction from the locals and a massive protest.This is not the first time that the Chinese Communist Party has implemented a policy to abolish the mother tongue of Chinese people. There are 56 officially recognized ethnic groups in China, the largest of which are the Han Chinese, who speak as much as seven dialects. But their language is being wiped out by the Communist Party.