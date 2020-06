China is taking a wrong panga here, sure china has developed a lot of military tech (mostly with the help of russia), but even russia is still miles above chinese military tech, china wouldn't even come second or even third, USA is a millennium ahead of chinese tech or any other country, it would roast china badly if economic factors are not taken into consideration



China can bully india but it doesnt mean it starts bullying USA, which is too premature



the rest of the world is still following catch on with USA military tech.



regards



