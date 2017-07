China can rethink stance on Sikkim, Bhutan: Global Times

As long as there are voices in Chinese society supporting Sikkim's independence, the voices will spread and fuel pro-independence appeals in Sikkim, said Global Times in its editorial on Thursday.

In the past, China was worry of India playing the Dalai Lama card, but this card is already overplayed and will exert no additional effect on the Tibet question.

But if Beijing adjusts its stance on India-sensitive issues, it could be a powerful card to deal with New Delhi.

Beijing is more powerful yet unwilling to face a confrontation with New Delhi.

Through unequal treaties, India has severely jeopardized Bhutan's diplomatic sovereignty and controls its national defense.

The annexation of Sikkim is like a nightmare haunting Bhutan, and the small kingdom is forced to be submissive to India's bullying.