China can help secure Afghanistan’s future: Karzai

Pajhwok Monitor
5 Jul 2021 - 13:19

KABUL (Pajhwok): China can play an essential role in helping Afghanistan secure its future, especially in improving ties with Pakistan, believes former president Hamid Karzai.

In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), he underlined Beijing’s role in improving Afghan-Pakistan relations.
The former president spoke to the stat-owned media organisation, via video link during the World Peace Forum in Beijing.

About the withdrawal of foreign forces, Karzai said: “As an Afghan, feel a lot more hopeful about a better future than I was before, because we are now on our own.”

He insisted it was interest of Afghanistan and the entire neighborhood to bring peace to the war-torn country after two decades of war.

“If we join hands, we will certainly gain it sooner rather than later,” he remarked, calling the US-led war is in Afghanistan a failure.
Karzai said China could play an important role in fighting extremism together with other neighbours of Afghanistan.

