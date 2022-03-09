What's new

China calls on Washington to unveil bio-labs in Ukraine, China demands answers from US for ‘26 biolabs in Ukraine’

China calls on Washington to unveil bio-labs in Ukraine

March 9, 2022 at 2:06 pm

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday that Beijing is urging Washington to disclose details of US-funded biological labs in Ukraine. The spokesman demanded disclosure of the types of viruses stored in these labs, as well as details of the research conducted in them. Given the nature of the current situation in Ukraine, he added, all parties should ensure the safety of the labs.

China's statement came a day after the defence ministry in Moscow accused the US of running 30 biological labs in Ukraine, producing viruses that cause serious diseases. The head of Russia's radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, noted that Russian troops have destroyed some of them, reported Anadolu Agency.

"Military biological programmes are being implemented by the Pentagon in post-Soviet countries, including in Ukraine," explained Kirillov. "A network of more than 30 biological laboratories has been created, which can be divided into research and sanitary-epidemiological sites in the cities of Lviv, Kharkiv, and Poltava."

The Russian official added that there were traces of pathogens of the plague, anthrax, brucellosis, diphtheria, salmonellosis and dysentery. Neither Kyiv nor Washington commented on this.

Kirillov noted that in Lviv alone, 232 containers were destroyed containing the causative agent of leptospirosis, 30 with tularaemia, 10 with brucellosis and five with plague.

In the same context, Moscow claimed that Washington spent more than $200 million on the work of the biological labs in Ukraine. Furthermore, it alleged that the labs of the Central Directorate of Health and Epidemiology of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence participated in the US military biological programme.

China demands answers from US for ‘26 biolabs in Ukraine’​

Beijing says military bio-labs must carry ‘all dangerous viruses in Ukraine’

Anadolu AgencyMarch 09, 2022

DMC4QXQ22VPWFCOAHXVXOSCNC41643180823-0.jpg

China asked Washington on Tuesday to release “relevant details as soon as possible” regarding alleged US biological laboratories in Ukraine.

“According to the data released by the US itself, the US has 26 biological laboratories and other related facilities in Ukraine which has indeed attracted great attention,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news conference in Beijing.

A similar claim was made Sunday by Russian Defence Ministry that there was “evidence of a US-financed military biological programme developed in Ukraine.”

Moscow said the lab was “revealed during Russia’s special operation in that country.”

“All dangerous viruses in Ukraine must be stored in these laboratories. All research activities are led by the US. No information is allowed to be disclosed without the permission of the US side,” claimed Zhao, according to a transcription of the news conference.

He claimed the Pentagon “has absolute control” over these alleged labs.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

The West has also imposed biting export restrictions on key technologies that are now prohibited from being sent to Russia.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures.

But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it "difficult to verify" the true number of casualties.

As many as two million people have fled to neighbouring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

“Under the current situation, we call on all parties concerned to ensure the safety of these laboratories, starting from the health and safety of people in Ukraine and surrounding areas and around the world,” said Zhao.

Also read: China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine

“In particular, the US, as the party that knows these laboratories best, should announce the relevant details as soon as possible, including which viruses have been stored and which research has been carried out,” he said. “The revelation of the US bio-military activity in Ukraine is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“The US Department of Defence controls 336 biological laboratories in 30 countries around the world under the names of ‘cooperating to reduce biosecurity risks and strengthening global public health,’” Zhao added.

tribune.com.pk

China demands answers from US for ‘26 biolabs in Ukraine’ | The Express Tribune

China asked Washington to release “relevant details as soon as possible” regarding alleged US biological laboratories in Ukraine
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

