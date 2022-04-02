China Calls on the European Union to Act More Independently of the US Foreign Policy​

China Calls on the European Union to Act More Independently of the US Foreign Policy and ... - Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index | 🌎 LatestLY The latest Tweet by The Spectator Index states, 'China calls on the European Union to act more independently of the US foreign policy and to 'pursue an independent policy towards China'.' 🌎 China Calls on the European Union to Act More Independently of the US Foreign Policy and ... - Latest...

China calls on EU to act independently of US foreign policy​

Beijing and Brussels clash over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Xi Jinping warns against ‘cold war mentality’

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

| Apr 02, 2022 01:28 AM ISTLondon 13 HOURS AGOChinese president Xi Jinping, top, speaks during a video meeting on Friday with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, lower left, and European Council president Charles Michel © Yin Bogu/Xinhua/APXi Jinping has called on the EU to act more independently of the US as China and Brussels clashed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the bloc’s leaders warned Beijing not to aid Moscow’s war effort.China’s president called on the EU “to pursue an independent policy towards China” — a thinly veiled criticism of European solidarity with the US in blaming Russia for the crisis and in hitting Vladimir Putin’s regime with sanctions.Speaking after video meetings that exposed widening divisions between the two powers, Charles Michel, the European Council president, said China could not “turn a blind eye” to Russian aggression against Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, admitted the two sides had exchanged “clearly opposing views”.Anything China did that supported Russia’s ability to wage war would do “major reputational damage” to the country in Europe, von der Leyen warned. “China has an influence on Russia and therefore we expect China to take its responsibility” to help bring a peaceful resolution of the conflict, she said. Xi, however, refused to budge from his position that the US and EU had adopted what Chinese diplomats call a “cold war mentality” over the crisis in Ukraine.While Xi’s diplomats insist China is a neutral party on Ukraine, they and Chinese state media have repeatedly endorsed Russia’s justifications for the invasion and blamed the US and Nato expansion for stoking conflict.According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi said “regional security conflicts” in Europe were the “root cause” of the Ukraine crisis. Xi “did not condemn, but also did not defend” Putin’s invasion, according to a person present during the video call, adding that the Chinese president ignored a direct question from Michel as to whether he supported the invasion. Instead, Xi referred to the importance of understanding Russia’s “security concerns in Europe”, the person said. In a separate video call with the EU duo, Chinese premier Li Keqiang insisted Beijing was working towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis in “its own way”.