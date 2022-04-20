China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

China Buys Cheap Russian Coal as World Shuns Moscow (Correct)
China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine.
According to some US fanboy, China is scared of western sanction and will reduced mineral trade with Russia. Is this a slap on their face?