China Bus Tour | Going to China Mosque | Pakistani in China bus | Transport system in China

China Bus Tour | Going to China Mosque | Pakistani in China bus | Transport system in China​

Asslam-o-Alikum! Everyone! In this video I am sharing with you Qingdao China Public Bus Tour very comfortable affordable traveling system. In China buses no need to take cash you can pay from Metro card or Alipay cash and coin also acceptable if you don't have Metro card and Alipay account traveling cost in China public transport is very affordable price range from 1 Rmb to 2 Rmb it's covered whole Qingdao and easily connected with Qingdao Subway systems Hope you Like my video so don't forget to subscribe my Channel like comments also press the bell icon for latest update Thanks For watching ❤️
1Rmb to 2Rmb is $0.14-$0.28

 
Over 28,000 Pakistani students were studying at various universities and colleges in China, Only after Koreans 50,600，Thais 28,608人, ranking the 3rd.

Others are: Indians23,198，Americans 20,996，Russians19,239，Indonesians 15,050
 

