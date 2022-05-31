China built World's largest civilian hospital ship makes debut in Dakar

37,000GT NEWBUILD WORLD’S LARGEST CIVILIAN HOSPITAL SHIP
The 174-metre, 37,000GT vessel was handed over by China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s (CSSC) Tianjin Xingang Shipyard
One of the six onboard operating rooms (Photo: Mercy Ships)
The vessel is equipped with six operating rooms capable of facilitating a diverse range of surgical procedures including but not limited to cleft lip and palate repair, cataract removal, orthopedic procedures, facial reconstruction, burn contracture release, and dental procedures.
ICU bed area (Photo: Mercy Ships)
Up to 199 patients can be accommodated on board. Patient beds are distributed among separate sections for 102 acute care patients, seven ICU patients, and 90 self-care patients. Facilities are also available for pre-operative and post-operative work. Such facilities include X-ray and CT scan rooms, a screening/admissions centre, a rehab centre, and outpatient care centres.
“Designing a ship to accommodate comprehensive hospital facilities is something that had not been done before,” Deltamarin marketing director Esa Jokioinen told Baird Maritime. “There are several requirements of hospital functions that would affect the design of the ship and vice-versa.”
“Hospital operations placed large and specific requirements, which affected both the hull and the layout of the interior,” Mercy Ships added. “In addition, the ventilation system had to be especially adapted and focus had to be placed on minimising vibration and noise.”
Guest lounge (Photo: Mercy Ships)
Nonetheless, the designers and the owners were able to collaborate effectively, and the result is a fully equipped vessel that is also capable of long international voyages.
“Some of the challenges in the design process was due to the terminology used,” said Jokioinen. “Some of the terminology for passenger vessel rules and regulations required special interpretations. For example, there are not really passengers and crew onboard the vessel – only ‘staff.'”
Jokioinen added that many of the lessons the design team learned as regards incorporating a hospital onboard a ship can be used more widely in accommodating entirely new functions on future vessels.
Ward (Photo: Mercy Ships)
The ship is also fitted with cranes for taking on containers with provisions, vehicles, and other equipment needed for periods of as long as 10 months in port. An integrated Furuno bridge electronics package is installed along with automatic water mist systems from Semco and smoke/fire detectors from Consilium.
Personnel board and disembark via a specially designed gangway that is capable of adjusting to piers of various heights. This feature enables the ship to berth at ports of various infrastructure layouts, which then allows a greater number of people to access the health care facilities that are available on board.
Photo: Mercy Ships
The vessel is powered by a diesel-electric configuration consisting of four diesel engines, fully-redundant electrical propulsion, and two ABB podded thrusters. The diesel engines also come with vibration dampening features to minimise disturbances in the surgical rooms and the other onboard hospital spaces.
“Diesel-electric propulsion was chosen to give us maximum flexibility utilising the total installed power,” Mercy Ships’ senior marine consultant Jim Paterson told Baird Maritime. “The vessel will spend long periods at berth with low demand on actual propulsion. Since we comply with passenger ship regulations, the propulsion system must meet Safe Return to Port (SRTP) requirements.”
Paterson added that exhaust gas economisers are also fitted to heat thermal oil for all heating requirements.
In addition to functioning as a hospital ship, Global Mercy was also designed to operate as a training platform for doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals. The training spaces includes a simulation lab that can replicate local conditions and limitations in order to teach best practices in low-resource environments.
Auditorium (Photo: Mercy Ships)
The ship is manned by 641 personnel including the core crew and medical professionals. The ship services such as mess facilities are designed to host up to 950 people. Other crew facilities include a 682-seat auditorium, a classroom, a gymnasium, a cafe and shop, a pool, and a library.
To maintain the cleanliness of the onboard environment, the vessel relies on a specialised AC and ventilation system with energy recovery features, advanced equipment for rubbish and hazardous substance disposal, and filtering and treatment systems for converting AC condensate water into potable water. The onboard comfort level was designed to conform to DNV’s COMV V(2) passenger ships notation.
Global Mercy has been at the Port of Antwerp since early September and is being outfitted with IT and medical equipment installations and soft furnishings. Mercy Ships volunteer crew will also begin to join the ship in stages during this phase. The ship will commence regular hospital operations in 2022, and its main area of operations will encompass sub-Saharan Africa, a region known to be lacking in critical surgical facilities.
Photo: CSSC