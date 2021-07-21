What's new

China built Hanoi Metro passes all safety assessment of French consultants

Song Hong

China built Cat Linh - Ha Dong line passes 13 French administered safety assessments. The safety certificate was issued April 29 2021.

However, there are still no concrete date of starting production. The metro was completed 2018.




Bộ Giao thông Vận tải: 'Đường sắt Cát Linh đủ điều kiện an toàn'

Dự án Cát Linh - Hà Đông còn một số tồn tại, song Bộ Giao thông Vận tải khẳng định "không ảnh hưởng đến tuổi thọ, công năng, đủ điều kiện an toàn".
