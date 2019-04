Vietnam vessels 'ram China ships 1,400 times'

Chinese official says Vietnamese vessels have rammed ships close to an oil platform in disputed part of South China Sea.9 Jun 2014The dispute over the South China Sea is the most serious since a brief war in 1979 [AFP]China has accused Vietnam of ramming its ships more than 1,400 times in a disputed part of the South China Sea and said while it wanted good relations with its neighbour, it would not abandon principles to achieve that.China claims most of the South China Sea and has over the past two years been taking various steps to assert its claim, angering Vietnam and the Philippines in particular.Shortly after China brought its oil platform into the area, Vietnam sent a large number of vessels into the area, China's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.China has asked Vietnam more than 30 times to "stop its illegal disruption", the ministry said.A Vietnamese fishing boat sank on May 26 during a confrontation not far from where China has towed the oil rig, accompanied by a cordon of Chinese vessels, 240km off Vietnam.Scores of Vietnamese and Chinese ships have squared off around the oil platform since it was towed to the area in early May.