CHINA BUILT 600M MASSIVE AESA RADAR IN SOUTH CHINA SEA, "to study Atmosphere" LOL

Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412844147015180289
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412846089472905218


The new inconsistent scattering radar, designed by NRIET, will soon pass its certification. This AESA radar measures over 600 m² and has 4000+ T/R. This makes it possible to study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere within a 2000 km radius around Sanya, in southern China

To study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere.
LOL, it's like you bring a knife to the class and tell your teacher that knife only for peeling a potato, not for killing your enemy 😂


And what's is 2000 Km Radius from Sanya is (sorry for poor circular)
Maps from : https://map.qq.com/


This is crazy actually.
That AESA Radar can cover All South China Sea, Taiwan Island, and Most South east asia (including All Phillipines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Parts of Indonesia (Sumatra & Borneo), Malacca Strait, Southern Okinawa, Luzon Strait, Sulu Sea, Gulf of Thailand, Andaman & Nicobar isalnds, and all the way to eastern parts of Bangladesh & India
 
Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
Daniel808 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412844147015180289
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412846089472905218


The new inconsistent scattering radar, designed by NRIET, will soon pass its certification. This AESA radar measures over 600 m² and has 4000+ T/R. This makes it possible to study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere within a 2000 km radius around Sanya, in southern China

To study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere.
LOL, it's like you bring a knife to the class and tell your teacher that knife only for peeling a potato, not for killing your enemy 😂


And what's is 2000 Km Radius from Sanya is (sorry for poor circular)
Maps from : https://map.qq.com/


This is crazy actually.
That AESA Radar can cover All South China Sea, Taiwan Island, and Most South east asia (including All Phillipines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Parts of Indonesia (Sumatra & Borneo), Malacca Strait, Southern Okinawa, Luzon Strait, Sulu Sea, Gulf of Thailand, Andaman & Nicobar isalnds, and all the way to eastern parts of Bangladesh & India
You are good in propaganda but bad in physics.
This AESA radar as on the picture (assuming it is working) emits radar wave into the sky up to ionosphere. The max height is about 2,000 km. The radar wave reflections show you the atmosphere layers. Nothing else.
This radar is not intended to peep on other countries.
What do you think how other countries react?
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
Viet said:
You are good in propaganda but bad in physics.
This AESA radar as on the picture (assuming it is working) emits radar wave into the sky up to ionosphere. The max height is about 2,000 km. The radar wave reflections show you the atmosphere layers. Nothing else.
This radar is not intended to peep on other countries.
What do you think how other countries react?
You basically don't know how the radar works.

Like I said mister orange agent, a Knife is for peeling a potato but can be used to kill vietnamese at the same time.
It depends on the user, how they want to use it
 
Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
Daniel808 said:
Like I said mister orange agent, a Knife is for peeling a potato but can be used to kill vietnamese at the same time.
It depends on the user, how they want to use it
Sure, also, we can install radars and send laser beams into chinese territory. You think you are allowed to do but we not?
We will see everything, even peep into Peng liyuang baths room.
Win win.
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
Viet said:
Sure, also, we can install radars and send laser beams into chinese territory.
We can see everything, even peep into Peng liyuang baths room.
Last time I check, Vietnam doesn't have any AESA Radar technology or Laser Technology
 
Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
Daniel808 said:
Last time I check, Vietnam doesn't have any AESA Radar technology or Laser Technology
It’s just when you put multiple radars together into one piece, it’s not invented in China. Everybody can make it. Even Ethiopia.
You are too delusional.
 
