CHINA BUILT 600M MASSIVE AESA RADAR IN SOUTH CHINA SEA, "to study Atmosphere" LOL

The new inconsistent scattering radar, designed by NRIET, will soon pass its certification. This AESA radar measures over 600 m² and has 4000+ T/R. This makes it possible to study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere within a 2000 km radius around Sanya, in southern China
That AESA Radar can cover All South China Sea, Taiwan Island, and Most South east asia (including All Phillipines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Parts of Indonesia (Sumatra & Borneo), Malacca Strait, Southern Okinawa, Luzon Strait, Sulu Sea, Gulf of Thailand, Andaman & Nicobar isalnds, and all the way to eastern parts of Bangladesh & India
