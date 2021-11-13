beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 41,226
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China builds 'xiaokang border defence village' in Arunachal: Implications for India's security
A report published by the US Department of Defence stated that Beijing had constructed a large 100-home civilian village in the northeastern state 'sometime in 2020'
November 10, 2021 11:12:27 IST
China’s ‘xiaokang’ villages along LAC
The village mentioned in the US report isn’t the first that China has constructed.
According to officials in the know, China has built 628 "xiaokang villages on the border" along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC), stretching from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
These constructions are built on the basis of President Xi Jinping's strategy of “stabilising Tibet for the governance of frontier regions” and to meet the goal of building a xiaokang — or “moderately well off” — society by 2021.
According to the Chinese, the 'xiaokang border defence villages' will act as a buffer and watch posts along the border and help prevent infiltration.
China attaches great importance to these 'xiaokang border defence villages' is also evident from the fact that Beijing has provided 30.1 billion yuan for them.
Moreover, a report in the Tibet Daily, quoted a villager in a xiaokang border defence village, as saying that he received a border subsidy of 5,000 yuan ($790) per year in addition to an annual ecological subsidy of 8,871 yuan ($1400) annually.
A report published by the US Department of Defence stated that Beijing had constructed a large 100-home civilian village in the northeastern state 'sometime in 2020'
November 10, 2021 11:12:27 IST
China’s ‘xiaokang’ villages along LAC
The village mentioned in the US report isn’t the first that China has constructed.
According to officials in the know, China has built 628 "xiaokang villages on the border" along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC), stretching from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
These constructions are built on the basis of President Xi Jinping's strategy of “stabilising Tibet for the governance of frontier regions” and to meet the goal of building a xiaokang — or “moderately well off” — society by 2021.
According to the Chinese, the 'xiaokang border defence villages' will act as a buffer and watch posts along the border and help prevent infiltration.
China attaches great importance to these 'xiaokang border defence villages' is also evident from the fact that Beijing has provided 30.1 billion yuan for them.
Moreover, a report in the Tibet Daily, quoted a villager in a xiaokang border defence village, as saying that he received a border subsidy of 5,000 yuan ($790) per year in addition to an annual ecological subsidy of 8,871 yuan ($1400) annually.
China builds 'xiaokang border defence village' in Arunachal: Implications for India's security
A report published by the US Department of Defence stated that Beijing had constructed a large 100-home civilian village in the northeastern state 'sometime in 2020'
www.firstpost.com
Last edited: