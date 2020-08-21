/ Register

  Friday, August 21, 2020

China builds toilet on Uyghur mosque site

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Capt. Karnage, Aug 21, 2020 at 9:22 AM.

  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:22 AM #1
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    Uyghur historian says desecration of sacred places is aimed at crushing the spirit of the Muslim minority
    Ben Joseph

    Updated: August 14, 2020 12:09 PM GMT
    Aitika mosque in Xinjiang is among those to have been demolished by Chinese authorities. (Photo: YouTube)

    A public toilet has been built on the site of a mosque in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

    The demolition of the mosque in Atush city was part of a campaign to dampen the spirit of Uyghur Muslims, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA) on Aug. 13.

    The toilet construction on the site of Tokul mosque in Atush’s Suntagh village came after authorities had demolished many mosques in the region as part of a campaign known as “Mosque Rectification” that began in 2016 and targeted Muslim places of worship en masse, said RFA.

    A Uyghur neighborhood committee chief from Suntagh told RFA that Tokul mosque was demolished in 2018 and in its place a lavatory was built by “Han [Chinese] comrades.”

    “It’s a public toilet … they haven’t opened it yet, but it’s built,” he said.

    Asked whether there had been a need for a public toilet, he said: “People have toilets at home, so there weren’t any problems like that.” The area sees few tourists, he added.

    Another resident of Suntagh told RFA that two mosques in the village were demolished in 2019. Azna mosque was replaced by a convenience store that sells alcohol and cigarettes, which are frowned upon in Islam.

    An official in Hotan city’s Ilchi township said a mosque site is slated for conversion into a garment factory to produce underwear.

    An investigation by RFA into the Mosque Rectification campaign found that authorities had demolished nearly 70 percent of mosques in the XUAR region.

    The radio service quoted another investigation by Agence France-Presse which revealed that at least 45 cemeteries in XUAR were destroyed from 2014 until October 2019. These sites were later converted into parks and parking lots.

    Last year the Washington-based Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) published a report, titled “Demolishing Faith: The Destruction and Desecration of Uyghurs Mosques and Shrines,” which stated that up to 15,000 mosques and shrines in the region were demolished from 2016 to 2019.

    According to Qahar Barat, a Uyghur historian, desecration of sacred places is aimed at “spirit breaking.”

    China is home to more than 22 million Muslims, including nearly 11 million Uyghurs.

    In August 2018, a UN committee was informed that up to one million Uyghur Turkic Muslims had been detained in the Xinjiang region to attend "re-education" programs.

    Human rights groups and Western governments have catalogued attacks, including forced sterilization, on Uyghur Muslims. China has denied the allegations.

    China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang provoked the US to impose sanctions on Chinese officials in July.
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ucanews.com/amp/china-builds-toilet-on-uyghur-mosque-site/89156
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM #2
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Free radio Asia and Indian report?

    Sounds fishy......
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:32 AM #3
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Ben Joseph... They don’t just kiss white *** they even take their names. Rubbish propaganda spewed out by Indian media.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:34 AM #4
    doorstar

    doorstar SENIOR MEMBER

    goddamit pajeet!

    when a thread gets deleted and you google it to repost (in defiance of the mod who deletes it) remove the google link you moron in order to make it look like you just stumbled upon it
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:36 AM #5
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:36 AM #6
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Pajeet do Pajeet things.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:37 AM #7
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    So when was it posted the last time? Do you deny the authenticity of this news,?
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:37 AM #8
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    So do you mean to say it's a fake news?
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:38 AM #9
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    :rofl:
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:38 AM #10
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Has anything Indian Media says is true?
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:41 AM #11
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    The problem for you ostriches is its not just the Indian media saying this.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM #12
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend FULL MEMBER

    The only thing horrendous in the story is the writers face, shocking!
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:45 AM #13
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    Article has given the name and pictures of the mosque which was demolished to build a public toilets yet you are acting like an ostrich with its head buried in sand. This is called mental slavery. Chinese have even beaten up pakistanis and that too in pakistan but cannot dare question them. They even have thrown your women into prostitution after marrying them, tell me if I am wrong.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM #14
    Capt. Karnage

    Capt. Karnage FULL MEMBER

    Prove that the facts given in the article are wrong, don't troll.
     
  Aug 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM #15
    doorstar

    doorstar SENIOR MEMBER

    yes, dumbbell otherwise I would have just passed on by without replying.

    Radio Free Asia (which operates under a Congressional mandate) started this false story on 13 August and was picked up and spread by all the scum pajeet media.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
