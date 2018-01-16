Beidou2020
China builds roads with unmanned construction machinery based on BeiDou positioning system
2020-08-31 22:03:12 GMT+8 | cnTechPost
Driverless construction machinery has been used to construct two new lanes on a section of Beijing's highway that is dedicated to driverless vehicles.
On the Beijing-Xiongan Expressway, parts of the road were operated for the first time by clusters of driverless construction machinery. The driverless cluster of intelligent equipment, consisting of three pavers and six rollers, completed the paving and compaction of the highway's stabilized soil, according to CCTV.
The driverless road construction equipment is equipped with a BeiDou positioning system, which can collect information about the surrounding environment through the sensor equipment retrofitted to the vehicle to achieve safety protection such as automatic warning, emergency stopping, and automatic obstacle avoidance.
Relying on the advanced navigation system, the construction track accuracy of these machines can be controlled at 2-3 centimeters, which is 50% higher than that of manual work, the report said.
As a longitudinal highway in the planning of the Xiongan New Area, the Beijing-Xiongan Expressway runs through the concept of intelligent innovation, with two lanes on the inside being dedicated lanes for driverless traffic.
This is the first time in the world that an unmanned cluster has constructed an unmanned dedicated lane.
