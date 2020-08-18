/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

China Builds Public Lavatory at the Site of Demolished Mosque in Xinjiang

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Syama Ayas, Aug 18, 2020 at 4:53 AM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 4:53 AM #1
    Syama Ayas

    Syama Ayas ELITE MEMBER

    Shocking! China Builds Public Lavatory at the Site of Demolished Mosque in Xinjiang

    As part of its continuing cultural offensive in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang province, a famous mosque in Atush was replaced by a public toilet.
    The persecution of Uighur Muslims in China is old news. Claims abound of detention of over a million Uighurs in camps meant for their 're-education' and severe restrictions on the practice of their religion. However, this streak of authoritarianism may have reached a new height if the latest claim is to be believed.

    According to a news report by Radio Free Asia (RFA), Chinese authorities have constructed a public toilet at the spot where a mosque once stood and was demolished by the government. This incident is reported from the city of Atush in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR), popularly known as Xinjiang.

    [​IMG]
    Xinjiang in China Wikimedia commons
    Mosques Under Attack

    The Tokul mosque was destroyed as part of an infamous program known as 'Mosque rectification' that began in 2016. It was demolished in 2018 and the construction of the lavatory seems to be a deliberate act of emotional aggression against the Uighur Muslims. According to the residents in the area, there was no great need of a public toilet in the area.

    "People have toilets at home, so there weren't any problems like that," one resident of the region stated. It was also pointed out that the area where the mosque stood is not a tourist destination and doesn't receive too many visitors.

    Other Brazen Acts

    This mosque isn't the only one that has fallen prey to this campaign. According to people contacted by RFA, some other mosques have also been treated with great disrespect by the authorities, beyond their destruction even.

    [​IMG]
    Chinese government is accused of persecuting minorities Reuters
    Previously, a mosque in the same area – the Azna Mosque – was also demolished and replaced with a store which, among other things, sells alcohol, a highly condemned commodity in Islam. This too is seen by locals, aggrieved greatly by several prohibitions on their free practice of religion, as a gratuitous act to undermine their identity and values.

    Basic Problem

    The problem with Xinjiang has persisted for a very long time within the Communist regime of China. The irreligious ideology of the state is at odds with the devout nature of Uighur Muslims. The keenness of the Chinese regime to inculcate a cultural homogeneity among its people has led to several conflicts in minority ethnic regions of what is modern-day China.

    The 're-education' camps were started with the stated aim of bringing people who have turned towards the extremist interpretation of Islam back into the moderate fold. However, many see this as a violent tactic to punish dissenters into accepting the state's view – a tactic used infamously during the Cultural Revolution.

    https://www.ibtimes.sg/shocking-china-builds-public-lavatory-site-demolished-mosque-xinjiang-50208
     
  2. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM #2
    Syama Ayas

    Syama Ayas ELITE MEMBER

  3. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:04 AM #3
    Arulmozhi Varman

    Arulmozhi Varman FULL MEMBER

    Fake.....................
     
  4. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:06 AM #4
    Syama Ayas

    Syama Ayas ELITE MEMBER

    Felt the same when I saw the title, then noted its from ibtimes Singapore office
     
  5. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:09 AM #5
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    But the whole of India is a toilet...
     
  6. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:10 AM #6
    ZeEa5KPul

    ZeEa5KPul FULL MEMBER

    :omghaha:
    According to CIA disinformation.
    If the whole of India was a toilet it would be an improvement.
     
  7. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:24 AM #7
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Some media is desparate, China locks down one third of the Uighur population in camps, China harvest Muslim organs, China sends Han men to sleep with Uighur women, China sterilize Uighur women, China takes away Muslim kids from their families and parents, China destroys Muslim tombs, China forces Muslim work as slave larborers....whatever you can think of barring from a gas chamber, China does it, China must be crazy and Chinese leaders must be evil but also brainless baby eaters, putting all her time and energy, working against the clock trying to genocide a tiny minority whose population only account for 0.5% of China's total.
     
  8. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:53 AM #8
    atan651

    atan651 FULL MEMBER

    Stupid lies!!!
     
  9. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM #9
    zectech

    zectech SENIOR MEMBER

    Here is the video of the very mosque being destroyed....
















    by the USA in Iraq and enjoying the bombing of a mosque.

    US destroys countless of mosques and rapes and kills Muslims by the millions, and then tries to whip down anger of Muslims against Washingtons new enemy the Chinese.

    Where are the two million dead Iraqi civilians that the Chinese killed. That is what the US did in Iraq, alone. Not to mention hundreds of thousands of Afghanis and tends of thousands of Pakistanis.

    Terrorism's home is in Washington. They are no life losers, who hate everybody else.
     
