FlightGlobal is reporting that China has built its first civilian high-bypass turbofan engine. The CJ-1000AX prototype will be followed by 24 more CJ-1000AX high-bypass turbofan engines to obtain an airworthiness certification by 2021.The CJ-1000AX engines are intended to power the Chinese C919 190-passenger civilian jet.China had previously shown its first military high-bypass WS-20 turbofan engine for the Y-20 large military transport aircraft.----------