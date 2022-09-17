China builds ‘economic fortress’ in case of Western sanctions​

beijingwalker
The article is in Vietnamese
China builds ‘economic fortress’ in case of Western sanctionsTRENDSFannie Trend about
September. 17 2022
China is trying to be self-sufficient in four key areas: technology, energy, food and finance to reduce the impact of sanctions on the economy,
Follow Financial TimesPresident Xi Jinping has just delivered a speech on the urgency of domestic technological breakthroughs to be able to compete with the West and strengthen national security.
Under Mr. Xi, China is seeking to become a technology superpower and break free from dependence on the West.
Analysts said that Beijing is looking to build a “fortress of China”, so that the world’s second economy can operate on its own energy and can cope with the situation when necessary. military conflict.
Over the years, China has tried to become more self-reliant, but this effort has been accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine and the West imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow.
Bet on technologyIn his speech, Mr. Xi suggested that the development of “core technology” would have to be led by the Chinese government.
“It is necessary to strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of the Central Committee and establish an authoritative decision-making command system. [về lĩnh vực công nghệ]”, TV CCTV quoted Mr. Xi.
China is pouring unprecedented resources into promoting technological self-reliance, especially in strategic industries such as semiconductors, in the hope that this funding unlocks innovation and helps import substitution.
In total, Beijing has committed more than $150 billion to promote the development of the semiconductor industry. A report in 2021 by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) said that China’s National Integrated Circuit Fund has invested $39 billion in manufacturing projects.
In addition, governments in 15 provinces have announced funds totaling $25 billion dedicated to supporting domestic semiconductor companies. The SIA report also said $50 billion was supported in the form of “government subsidies, investments and low-interest loans”.
By comparison, the US plan to spend $50 billion to support the domestic semiconductor industry seems rather modest.
China is very willing to spend on semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Semiconductors are often considered the deathbed of the Chinese industry. According to a report by SIA, in 2020, Beijing imported 378 billion USD of semiconductor components, creating a huge hole in the supply chain.
In fact, 95% of China’s domestic semiconductor industry can only produce older semiconductor chips (14 nanometers or more).
However, China has had some notable breakthroughs. This summer, SMIC, one of China’s leading semiconductor device manufacturers, successfully built a 7 nanometer (nm) chip, just one or two “generations” behind the leaders. such as TSMC in Taiwan island and Samsung in Korea.
However, some analysts say that despite the progress and huge amount of money that China spends developing the semiconductor industry, the goal of self-reliance is completely illusory.
“When it comes to semiconductors, self-sufficiency is a fantasy for any country, even big ones like the US or China,” said Dan Wang, technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. Nation”.
China has also poured record amounts of money into “tiny giants,” i.e. small and medium-sized companies involved in strategic industries in the supply chain.
Focus on renewable energyChina’s economy is facing another big gap: energy supply. During a visit to an oil field in northern China late last year, Mr. Xi declared: “The rice bowl of energy must be held in our hands.”
Currently, China’s energy self-sufficiency rate is around 80%. In other words, 20% of energy supplies, mainly oil and gas, are relatively vulnerable to external shocks.
China’s dependence on imported fuel is on the rise.
China is particularly concerned about shipping routes through “nodes” such as the Strait of Malacca, where the US navy still has great influence.
Michal Meidan, director at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said Beijing is focusing on renewable energy such as solar and wind power.
Analysts say China is on track to meet its goal of supplying about 33 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2025. But Beijing will need years to resolve its weakness in sugar oil and gas. sea.
China is investing heavily in energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal and biomass.
Quantitative FrontChina’s food security has worsened over the past three decades as the population has grown rapidly and the agricultural sector has shifted from grains to more economically viable crops.
By 2021, China’s domestic production can only meet 33% of domestic demand for the three main types of oil: soybeans, peanuts and canola. In the early 1990s, the rate was more than 100%.
China is increasingly dependent on foreign countries for some agricultural imports.
Many classes of Chinese leaders have emphasized the importance of food security, but experts say the language and tone under President Xi has become more drastic.
Regarding cereals, policies focus mainly on increasing productivity, conserving farmland, more efficient use of water, and irrigation projects. In 2019, China’s autonomy rate with major grains reached 95%.
However, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Trina Chen, the most important policy for the food self-sufficiency plan is the plan to revive the seed industry.
Analysts say the use of first-generation genetically modified (GMO) crops with foods that fall within the “fortress of China” is inevitable. Currently, China only uses genetically modified seeds for cotton.
Beijing’s attitude towards GMOs has changed since the acquisition of Syngenta, a Swiss conglomerate specializing in seeds, as well as the development of domestic GMO crop producers.
Against the weaponization of the greenbackFor Beijing, one of the most ominous sanctions used by the West during the Ukraine conflict is the exclusion of some Russian banks from the SWIFT financial information network, which plays a central role in its payments. international math.
China is heavily dependent on SWIFT. About three-quarters of the country’s trade is in US dollars. However, Beijing’s solution will only be effective in the long term. China’s goal of “internationalizing” the yuan has so far achieved only some success.
Similarly, the plan to “electrify the yuan”, bypassing the need for SWIFT platforms, is currently progressing rather slowly.
“In the short term, Beijing has been trying very hard not to violate the sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia, but at the same time its efforts to decouple from the influence of the dollar have also become stronger.” Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics said.
Long workSince 2015, Beijing has increasingly focused on autonomy in industrial supply chains. Last year, China launched the 14th “Five-Year Plan” along with the “Dual Cycle” policy to focus on exploiting domestic potential.
Since then, a series of US sanctions, geopolitical divisions caused by the Ukraine conflict and tensions on Taiwan Island have further reinforced the task of building a “fortress of China”.
However, the large emphasis on domestic technology will create great risks for multinational companies focusing on supplying the Chinese market.
Solar battery field in Shanxi province, China. (Image: Sam McNeil/AP).
Some analysts say the “fortress China” plan still has serious limitations.
Yu Jie, a senior fellow at Chatham House, said that China cannot completely isolate itself from the world due to the export-oriented structure of its economy. As a result, Beijing is likely to adopt a hybrid approach depending on the sector.
“Areas of strategic importance and essential needs of the people will be treated as a matter of national security, while sectors requiring foreign capital and manpower will remain open,” Ms. Yu said. and connect with the world”.
