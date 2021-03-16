What's new

China builds advanced weapons systems using American chip technology

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

In a secretive military facility in southwest China, supercomputers whir away, simulating the heat and drag on hypersonic vehicles speeding through the atmosphere — missiles that could one day be aimed at a U.S. aircraft carrier or Taiwan, according to former U.S. officials and Western analysts.

The computers are powered by tiny chips designed by a Chinese firm called Phytium Technology using American software and built in the world’s most advanced chip factory in Taiwan, which hums with American precision machinery, say the analysts.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nati...a6b9be-96fd-11eb-b28d-bfa7bb5cb2a5_story.html
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

And one realizes this now ? 20 years later?
American capitalists have reaped sinfully large amounts of margins of off Chinese backs.

America claims to be a saint its not. One reaps what they sow.
 
qwerrty

qwerrty

breaking news: china using eda software to design chips and fabbed by tsmc and we 'murica just found out. :D

breaking news: the whole world have access to that eda software too. :D
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Splurgenxs said:
And one realizes this now ? 20 years later?
American capitalists have reaped sinfully large amounts of margins of off Chinese backs.

America claims to be a saint its not. One reaps what they sow.
The only way China can compete with the US is through American know how, stolen and acquired legally. China steals hundreds of billions worth of American IP because the CCP knows they can’t compete with American ingenuity.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

F-22Raptor said:
The only way China can compete with the US is through American know how, stolen and acquired legally. China steals hundreds of billions worth of American IP because the CCP knows they can’t compete with American ingenuity.
Nothing Americans can do about unless America nukes China in 1945.
 
Team Blue

Team Blue

F-22Raptor said:
The only way China can compete with the US is through American know how, stolen and acquired legally. China steals hundreds of billions worth of American IP because the CCP knows they can’t compete with American ingenuity.
That's pretty much exactly what we did to other countries until we became rich and powerful enough to start taking advantage of IPs.

Also, like, all of Operation Paperclip kinda eclipses China's actions IMO.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

qwerrty said:
it's working very well in cgi animation they made just like how they handle big crisis very well in hollywood movies. reality = lol :D
Was the hypersonic missile launched last year over 4,000km at Mach 17 and hit its target within 6in CGI animation? :lol:
 
K

KurtisBrian

American chips, American software, American ingenuity.....any surprise factories and wealth leave the USA? socialist minds socializing everything.

Watched a youtube video today....it said, the British invented the train. Bet Watt, or whoever invented the steam engine or train, would be surprised to learn all the people in the nation did what he (or other certain brilliant men) did.

I am so proud of myself for inventing all that telephone. Here I always thought that stupid me could only pile rocks and swing a club.
 
H

hyperman

F-22Raptor said:
The only way China can compete with the US is through American know how, stolen and acquired legally. China steals hundreds of billions worth of American IP because the CCP knows they can’t compete with American ingenuity.
I mean this is kind of a dumb take, thats literally the history of human civilization, any civilization attempting to bridge the gap between another, has borrowed from another. In terms of bridging the economic complexity and technological gap, such a thing is a necessity. The real question is can they build upon what they have learned from others, to the point where they are creating innovations on top of the borrowed platform and can they do it independently..
 
TNT

TNT

F-22Raptor said:
The only way China can compete with the US is through American know how, stolen and acquired legally. China steals hundreds of billions worth of American IP because the CCP knows they can’t compete with American ingenuity.
U talk as if america developed its knowhow from stoneage?? Didnt america steal everything possible from Europe, germany and japan? IP at the time was not even properly registered. A nation that wipes out natives, uses barbaric techniques like infecting them with small pox and we expect them to acquire technology lawfully?? Lolz now that u r tasting ur own medicine, u r crying? Be a big boy and face china without crying.
 
