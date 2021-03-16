China builds advanced weapons systems using American chip technology

F-22Raptor
In a secretive military facility in southwest China, supercomputers whir away, simulating the heat and drag on hypersonic vehicles speeding through the atmosphere — missiles that could one day be aimed at a U.S. aircraft carrier or Taiwan, according to former U.S. officials and Western analysts.
The computers are powered by tiny chips designed by a Chinese firm called Phytium Technology using American software and built in the world’s most advanced chip factory in Taiwan, which hums with American precision machinery, say the analysts.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nati...a6b9be-96fd-11eb-b28d-bfa7bb5cb2a5_story.html
