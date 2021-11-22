China building up nuclear arsenal ‘in response to US pressure’

Analysts say Beijing is focusing on submarines and ground-launched missiles as Pentagon forecasts country will have 1,000 warheads by end of decade

One source says China could produce more nuclear weapons at short notice but sees no need to do so just now

China has six Type 094 submarines in service at present. Photo: Reuters

Trucks carrying JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which are capable of hitting the Western coast of the US, are seen during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing on October 1. Photo: Xinhua