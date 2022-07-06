What's new

China building "Advanced Generation 3" Nuclear Reactors in Pakistan (Not merely Commercial Nuclear Reactors) - Hualong One

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Pakistan power project using China’s Hualong One connected to grid

By Global Times Published: Mar 05, 2022 12:39 AM


Photo: China National Nuclear Corp

Photo: China National Nuclear Corp

The K-3 unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Project in Pakistan, the fourth entity to use a China-designed third-generation nuclear reactor, was successfully connected to the grid on Friday, laying solid foundations for commercial operation.

All four of the units adopting China's Hualong One nuclear reactor are now connected to the grid and are generating electricity, China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) said in a statement on Friday.

Each Hualong One unit is expected to generate nearly 10 billion kWh of electricity annually after being completed, which can meet the annual electricity demand of more than 4 million households in Pakistan - equivalent to reducing use of standard coal by 3.12 million tons, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 8.16 million tons every year. It is also the equivalent of planting more than 70 million trees, CNNC said.

It is of great significance for optimizing Pakistan's energy structure, as well as reaching carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, CNNC added.

The success in construction and operation of the nuclear reactors in Pakistan will make the Hualong One technology better received in the global market, especially in countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, observers said.

The K-2 unit of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan, which also uses Hualong One, officially started commercial operation on May 20 last year.

As China's "calling card" for its nuclear power industry, Hualong One has become one of the most widely recognized third-generation nuclear power reactors in the market.

All of Hualong One's core components are produced domestically, and it has a design life of 60 years and meets the strictest safety standards in the world, according to a report from the Xinhua News Agency.

In May 2015, construction began on the world's first Hualong One demonstration project in Fuqing. On January 30, the world's first nuclear power unit under Hualong One, unit 5 of CNNC's Fuqing nuclear power plant, entered commercial operation.

With Hualong One online, China is now at the world forefront of third-generation nuclear technology, alongside countries like the US, France and Russia, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing CNNC Chairman Yu Jianfeng.

The commercial use of Hualong One will also help to meet China's goal for CO2 emissions to peak before 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Yu added.

Pakistan power project using China’s Hualong One connected to grid - Global Times

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Only smart move by PMLN
Should have signed for more deals/2 more plants

LNG was blunder now it seems.. Focus should have been small hydro in KP and thar coal in sindh both were 100% ignored

Sindh goct had to sponser thar coal from its own pocket while KP hydro board had to do few projects from its own pocket slashing work on others
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,702
0
2,233
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Not sure why the Chinese are even trying, they should cut their losses and move on from this permanent Western colony and invest more in Chabahar and other Iranian assests as well as Myanmar, Sri Lanka an Bangladesh...
 

