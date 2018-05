I think there is great potential for high quality movies to be produced in China.



However it is unlikely to go "international" in a big way due to the language barrier, the legacy of the British Empire was to make English the international language, giving a big advantage to the media of English speaking countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia and Britain.



Doesn't bother me personally, for me a good movie is a good movie, I enjoy it greatly.

Click to expand...