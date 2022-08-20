What's new

China boasts world's largest optical fiber, mobile broadband networks

China boasts world's largest optical fiber, mobile broadband networks​

2022-08-19 17:21:00

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's information and communication industry has maintained robust expansion over the past decade, with its telecom revenue rising to 1.47 trillion yuan (about 215.97 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021 from 1.08 trillion yuan in 2012, an official said Friday.

The number of internet users reached 1.032 billion in 2021, up 83 percent from 2012, while the number of mobile apps has reached 2.32 million, said Xie Cun, an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, adding that China has built the world's largest optical fiber and mobile broadband networks.

From 2012 to 2021, China's telecommunication infrastructure has achieved leapfrog development, and the "digital divide" between urban and rural areas has been remarkably reduced, the official said.

In the next step, the country will further consolidate the foundation for the development of the information and communication industry, cultivate new growth drivers and enable the digital transformation of traditional industries, Xie said.

China has 475 mln 5G mobile users: ministry

2022-08-19 17:28:16

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of 5G mobile users in China had reached 475 million by the end of July, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Friday.

The figure registered a net increase of 120 million users compared with the end of 2021, an MIIT official told a press conference.

As of the end of July, the country had built approximately 1.97 million 5G base stations, with all prefecture-level cities, counties and 96 percent of towns equipped with 5G network coverage, according to the MIIT.

The construction of new information infrastructure including 5G networks and gigabit optical networks will continue to be promoted, and the deep integration of "double gigabit" networks with various fields will be accelerated, the MIIT said.

Efforts will also be made to gradually extend the coverage of high-quality networks to rural areas, and actively expand the application of new business forms in rural areas, the ministry said.

