China blocks India-US bid for UN blacklist of Masood Azhar's brother

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

China blocks India-US bid for UN blacklist of Masood Azhar's brother

By Yoshita Singh
August 11, 2022 21:06 IST

China has blocked a proposal by the US and India at the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed's deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist, an action dubbed as "politically motivated" by the government sources in New Delhi on Thursday.


China blocks India-US bid for UN blacklist of Masood Azhar's brother

China has blocked a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and the deputy chief of the Pakistan-based terror group, in the second such move by Beijing in less than two months.
SaadH

I'm surprised at the tenacity of support by the Chinese to the US controlled security establishment of Pakistan.

Or I guess even the Chinese know the real patriots are the "non-state" actors of yore of Pakistan (minus TTP) and if it was one of the Generals they may have reconsidered. But then again, why would US sanction one of its own agents.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

SaadH said:
I'm surprised at the tenacity of support by the Chinese to the US controlled security establishment of Pakistan.

Or I guess even the Chinese know the real patriots are the "non-state" actors of yore of Pakistan (minus TTP) and if it was one of the Generals they may have reconsidered. But then again, why would US sanction one of its own agents.
Just because the CIA has some assets within Pakistan Army doesn’t mean there isn’t an internal battle going on behind closed doors. There are plenty of patriots within Pakistan Army and there is a very nuanced game of cat and mouse being played. You’d be a fool to think there are no politics being played within the institution itself.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

What India is daydreaming about...

JackTheRipper

SaadH said:
I'm surprised at the tenacity of support by the Chinese to the US controlled security establishment of Pakistan.

Or I guess even the Chinese know the real patriots are the "non-state" actors of yore of Pakistan (minus TTP) and if it was one of the Generals they may have reconsidered. But then again, why would US sanction one of its own agents.
because india is supporting dalai lama, and he is staying in india, i think.
i think dalai lama is traitor and supporting to separate tibet from china
 
my2cents

my2cents

Wergeland said:
Pakistan and Bangladesh should propose to designate Americas pal Modi as a terrorist. Then lets watch the hypocrisy fold out in Security Council.
If it goes to vote, it will be a resounding 14-1 in favor of Modi and against the resolution. China will be the lone wolf who may endorse this resolution.
 

