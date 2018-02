China blocks consensus at FATF on US proposal to grey-list Pakistan



http://www.deccanherald.com/content/660777/china-blocks-consensus-fatf-us.html



China again bailed out Pakistan, which was close to being put on a watch-list by an international organisation for its failure to curb flow of funds to terrorists.

Pakistan got a reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organisation coordinating global efforts to combat money laundering and terror financing, which failed to reach a consensus on a proposal for "grey-listing" the country for its lack of adequate measures to squeeze flow of funds to terrorists.

China has bailed out Pakistan in international forums in the past, particularly whenever its "all-weather friend" came under global pressure for either failing to deny sanctuaries and safe havens to terrorist leaders or not doing enough to stop flow of funds and weapons to terror networks.

India, the US and several other countries, however, maintained that whatever Pakistan had done recently was not enough to make its legal regime more effective to detect and stop flow of funds to terror networks.