China Blasts G-7’s New Joint Effort Against Economic Coercion

By Dong Cao
2023年5月20日 GMT+8 12:52

China responded to the Group of Seven nations’ new joint mechanism to counter economic coercion, accusing them of manipulation and interference in its internal affairs.

China has serious concerns over the G-7 campaign unveiled this week, according to a statement released Saturday on the official WeChat account of its embassy in the UK. The G-7 has interfered in China’s internal affairs on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet and has stirred up tensions in the East and South China Seas in recent years, a spokesperson for the embassy said in the statement.

The G-7 launched the joint mechanism as a measure aimed largely at perceived hostile actions by China. The G-7 Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion will address “the growing and pernicious use” of such actions to interfere in the sovereign affairs of other states, the UK government said Friday.

In its statement, China reiterated that any motion for Taiwan’s independence is a threat to peace in the region. It also emphasized the “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong, and said Xinjiang has the maximum protection for human rights with social stability, economic development and religious harmony. It also stated Tibet has freedom of religious beliefs for all ethnic groups.

China called for the US to stop its “bullying” to coerce allies to disrupt the stability of global supply chains, and urged the G-7 to abandon its “Cold War mentality.”

The G-7 leaders are meeting in Hiroshima. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to make a high-stakes visit to the summit, seeking to win support from middle powers such as Brazil and India while building on the backing of the US and its allies as Ukraine readies a counter-offensive to Russia’s invasion.

www.bloomberg.com

