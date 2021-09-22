China biggest threat for India’s strategic goals, says Air Force Chief

'Our security scenario is primarily influenced by unstable neighbourhoods with unsettled borders, which could be a flashpoint in the future,' Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said.

China biggest threat for India’s strategic goals, says Air Force Chief 'Our security scenario is primarily influenced by unstable neighbourhoods with unsettled borders, which could be a flashpoint in the future,' Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said.