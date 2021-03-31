China best placed to profit from the world’s move towards a lower carbon future, says HSBC report
- It is expected to compete with the US for leadership in deployment of low-carbon technology
- China’s unmatched production scale in nuclear reactors and batteries means it enjoys unique cost advantages, according to the analysts
