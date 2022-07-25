What's new

China Belt & Road spending dips in H1, with no investment in Russia

Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,082
1
887
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
No-limits friendship :coffee:

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
www.reuters.com

China Belt & Road spending dips in H1, with no investment in Russia - research

China's finance and investment spending in Belt and Road countries fell slightly in the first half compared to a year earlier, with no new coal projects and investments in Russia, Egypt and Sri Lanka falling to zero, new research showed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Luosifen
First China- Pakistan “Belt and Road” transportation and logistics forum launched
Replies
0
Views
236
Luosifen
Luosifen
B
G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road
2
Replies
22
Views
764
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh dismisses reports linking construction of Padma Bridge with China's BRI
2
Replies
21
Views
707
bluesky
B
The SC
Morocco and China Sign Joint Belt and Road Implementation Plan
Replies
1
Views
376
Titanium100
Titanium100
Hamartia Antidote
Putin’s War Has Killed China’s Eurasian [Belt & Road] Railway Dreams
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom