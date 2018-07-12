/ Register

  Thursday, July 12, 2018

China believes Pakistan can overcome temporary financial difficulties: FM spokesperson - Xinhua

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by LKJ86, Jul 12, 2018 at 4:46 PM.

  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:46 PM #1
    LKJ86

    LKJ86 SENIOR MEMBER

    China believes Pakistan can overcome temporary financial difficulties: FM spokesperson
    Source: Xinhua| 2018-07-11 23:32:45|Editor: ZX

    BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson said Wednesday that China believes Pakistan can overcome temporary difficulties in foreign exchange reserves and maintain stable economic development.

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing in response to some Western media reports, which said Pakistan, facing a surging debt risk and a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, hoped China could continue to provide loans, otherwise a number of infrastructure projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor could be affected.

    Hua refuted the reports as being "seriously inaccurate."

    "Pakistan's Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar has made it clear that Pakistan will firmly adhere to pushing forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," Hua said.

    She said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had played a positive role in helping Pakistan maintain relatively high economic growth, and gained full support from the government and people of Pakistan.

    "We believe that the construction of the corridor will be implemented steadily according to agreements of the two sides and will not be disturbed by other factors," Hua said.

    Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/china/index.htm
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:47 PM #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Its only a matter of time. The financial crisis is artificially induced rather than inherent.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:57 PM #3
    peacefan

    peacefan FULL MEMBER

    Excellent.

    Economic development tends to take the wind out of the sails of all sorts of extremism and violent trends.

    artificially induced.. by whom, and for what reasons? can you say?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 4:59 PM #4
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    I am not allowed to say more. Sorry but someone like you should be able to figure this out.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:13 PM #5
    peacefan

    peacefan FULL MEMBER

    Perhaps i could figure it out, but i bet it would take a lot of googling to even get close to the truth.

    And perhaps it's not even the best option to expose such schemes. You tend to drive the ones doing it into a corner that way, making them a lot more dangerous.

    Instead, we outside Pakistan should just do what we can to ensure a viable economy for Pakistan, and Afghanistan too by the way. i believe that to be the best way to curb extremism and promote peace and prosperity instead, in both countries.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:15 PM #6
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    They key to fighting terrorism lies in the economic stability of the region. I cannot stress that enough but and its a loud but, territorial disputes will always nurture armed struggle and thus why Pakistan has said that road to peace goes through Kashmir.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:23 PM #7
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    this crisis is due to elections period.once new gov forms this economic crisis will end
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:31 PM #8
    peacefan

    peacefan FULL MEMBER

    yeah, you saw the same in Europe in the 1930s, leading up to WW2. we are taught in school over here that it was the economic difficulty blamed that was blamed on the Jews, that enabled Hitler to call for the Jews' prosecution, and kick off WW2.

    and i'm still searching for a way to convince the Indians to let the Kashmiris rule themselves or at least enjoy a periodical (every 5 years or so) referendum to actually legitimize Indian administration of part of Kashmir.

    that said, i think the Pakistani Taliban issue to be of greater significance for peace and prosperity in Pakistan than the Kashmir issue will ever be.

    also, something that might help Pakistan (i read about water problems in Pakistan recently)..

    https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/salt...nd-salt-full-technical-specs-for-free.532606/
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:38 PM #9
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    valuable contribution to the forum this post.

    But there is a fundamental difference into what you are promoting and as to what i am promoting.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:40 PM #10
    peacefan

    peacefan FULL MEMBER

    ok what am i promoting? (i don't even know clearly :D)

    and what are you promoting? :)
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:42 PM #11
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    come on man..... let there exist a little romance of the known and the unknown.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 5:43 PM #12
    peacefan

    peacefan FULL MEMBER

    ok :)
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 7:15 PM #13
    Kaptaan

    Kaptaan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    What do you think is going to happen? A country like Pakistan would probably come out better by going bankrupt. In fact I would suggest Pakistan go bankrupt but please spend, spend, spend. Not on defence but roads, bridges, rail, airports, schools, hospitals, new towns etc etc

    Ask the Greeks or Irish what going bankrupt. Last time I went there both countries are enjoying infinitely living standards then the one* that barks "6th largest economy" etc


    *Gangadesh
     
