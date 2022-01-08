China begins production of permanent magnetic levitation air rail trains-中国首条永磁悬浮空轨车辆“兴国号”在武汉下线

Speed 80km/ per hour, moving 15,000 passengers/per hour. one fifth of the cost of the subwayChina Railway Air Rail currently has two types: urban air rail and tourist air rail, and freight air rail is also a direction being explored. As a new type of rail transit system, empty rail has its unique advantages.The first is to have independent rights of way, with empty tracks running in the air, without interfering with pedestrians and motor vehicles.The second is a unique visual experience. Riding in the empty rail car body, the viewing angle is wide and the beautiful scenery can be seen in all directions.Third, the project cost is low, and the cost of the empty rail is only 1/5 of that of the subway, which is the lowest comprehensive cost in the field of rail transit.Fourth, the construction period is short. The empty rail track beams, columns, and turnouts are all made of steel structure.The factory is standardized and prefabricated, and the finished product is installed on site. The process is simple and the time is controllable.Fifth, it is low-carbon and environmentally friendly, with low noise and zero emissions from the operation of empty rail vehicles. There is no need for land acquisition or demolition for line construction, which has little impact on existing facilities and the environment.Sixth, personalized customization can be realized. The appearance, interior decoration and track beams of the empty rail car can be customized according to the regional cultural characteristics and be integrated with the city and the landscape.Seventh, the expansion of the line is flexible, the empty track beam and the column are easy to install and disassemble, can be reused, and can be freely extended or changed.Eighth, all-weather, all-regional operation, the unique bogie device of the empty rail, makes the operation of the empty rail car body not affected by heavy rain, heavy snow and other bad weather, and can run smoothly in various terrains.