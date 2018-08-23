/ Register

China begins imposing tariffs on 16-bln-dollar U.S. products - Xinhua

    China begins imposing tariffs on 16-bln-dollar U.S. products
    Source: Xinhua| 2018-08-23 14:04:08|Editor: mmm

    BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's tariffs on imported products from the United States worth about 16 billion U.S. dollars took effect at 12:01 p.m. Thursday.

    In response to a U.S. tariff move against Chinese products, China decided to impose additional duties of 25 percent on U.S. products, according to a statement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

    Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-08/23/c_137412601.htm
     
