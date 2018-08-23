China begins imposing tariffs on 16-bln-dollar U.S. products - Xinhua

China begins imposing tariffs on 16-bln-dollar U.S. products Source: Xinhua| 2018-08-23 14:04:08|Editor: mmm BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's tariffs on imported products from the United States worth about 16 billion U.S. dollars took effect at 12:01 p.m. Thursday. In response to a U.S. tariff move against Chinese products, China decided to impose additional duties of 25 percent on U.S. products, according to a statement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council. Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-08/23/c_137412601.htm